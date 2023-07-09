RT4GM: Ravi Teja, Gopichand Malineni Join Forces For The 4th Time

Telugu actor Ravi Teja has been busy with a number of projects. He’s working on the highly anticipated films Tiger Nageswara Rao with director Vamsee Krishna and in Eagle with Karthik Ghattamaneni. In 2023 so far, he has appeared in Waltair Veerayya alongside Chiranjeevi and in Ravanasura. Now, his upcoming film with director-actor Gopichand Malineni has been greenlit.

3 things you need to know:

Ravi Teja featured in Gopichand Malineni's directorial debut Don Seenu.

Since then, they have done two more films, Balupu in 2013 and Krack in 2021.

The poster of the new film revealed that it is set in a village called Chundur.

The ‘massiest combo’ returns

Mythri Movie Makers had revealed that a massive announcement was underway and will be shared at 11:11 am on July 9. Announcing the new film, the banner behind Pushpa, Veera Simha Reddy and Kushi, wrote, "The massiest combo is back to create magic at the box office.”

A concept poster for the film was also released and depicted a destroyed village. A closer look revealed that the film is set in Chundur village. S Thaman will be composing the music. More details will be announced soon.

(A teaser poster of Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni's film depicted a destroyed village | Image: MythriOfficial/Twitter)

The tentative title RT4GM was a reference to the actor and director's fourth film together.

Ravi Teja-Gopichand Malineni's hattrick of hits

Ravi Teja starred in Gopichand Malineni's directorial debut in 2010, titled Don Seenu. The film was made on a reported budget of Rs 23 crore and became a hit. It also featured actresses Shriya Saran and Anjana Sukhani.

Their second collaboration was in the 2013 film Balupu. Featuring Teja alongside Shruti Haasan, the film emerged to be a success. It reportedly earned Rs 28.75 crore in India against a Rs 21 crore budget. Worldwide, the film grossed Rs 60 crore.

(In Krack, Ravi Teja played a cop | Image: Twitter)

Their third and most recent collaboration was Krack, which was released in 2021. It also featured Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Mouryaani and Priyanka Raman. Krack was made on a budget of approximately Rs 35 crore and turned out to be a box office success with collections of Rs 70.6 crore.