Ravi Teja Hikes His Remuneration Fee After KRACK's Success; Demands Whopping 16 Crore

Ravi Teja's latest film Krack was a hit Sankranthi release. Krack box office collection is estimated to 60 crores. Owing to Krack's success, the actor has reportedly as for a hike in remuneration fees. Ravi Teja's fee was estimated at around 10-12 crore for each film. After the huge success of his latest release, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has hiked his fees to 16 crores according to Sify.com. A breakdown of the fee hike is said to be 14 crores plus additional GST. The Disco Raja actor is set to capitalize on his latest success. He also took a percentage of profit collections of Krack in Vizag and other areas.

Ravi Teja in Krack

Ravi Teja saw a lull on the silver screen owing to a below-average performance of his previous films Disco Raja, Nela Ticket, and Amar Akbar Anthony. With the success of Krack, he is back on the pedestal and all set to bask in the glory. Krack is the actor's first release of 2021.

Krack is a Telugu language action comedy film starring Ravi Teja and Shruthi Haasan in lead roles. Ravi Teja is seen as a police officer CI Potharaju Veera Shankar in the film. He plays the role of an eccentric police office who gets triggered every time anyone says the word 'background'. An easy-going and funny police officer, but a stickler for justice, Ravi Teja in Krack shows his talents as a mass entertainer once again. Shruthi Haasan plays the role of his wife, Kalyani an ex-police officer who left her duties to focus on her son and family.

The Raja the Great actor is gearing up for his upcoming movie Khiladi which is slated to hit the silver screens in May 2021. Arjun Sarja has joined the cast of the film. Ravi Teja also has an untitled movie 'RT68' with Trinadha Rao Nakkina. He will be seen playing the role of a lawyer. The actor refused to announce about 'RT68' until his fee hike demand was met. Ravi Teja's new movie is already creating ripples of anticipation among the fans.

