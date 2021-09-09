Ravi Teja Reaches ED Office For Questioning In 2017 Tollywood Drug Scam Case

With swift action towards the 2017 Tollywood Drug Scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting back-to-back questioning of alleged actors. After Rakul Preet, Rana Daggubati, Charmi Kaur, the ED summoned actor Ravi Teja on Thursday amid heavy security deployment. Teja and his driver who is also summoned were seen in Enforcement Directorate's office and as per the ground information picked up by Republic TV, the questioning went on for more than three hours.

Yesterday Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad. Last week, actor Rakul Preet Singh was grilled by the ED for more than seven hours. Meanwhile, well-known director Puri Jagannadh from the Telegu film industry and actor Charmi Kaur were also summoned. Rakul Preet Singh had been asked to appear on September 6 and Rana Daggubati on September 8.

2017 Tollywood Drug Scam- Developments by ED

As more details are awaited on the questioning of Ravi Teja, it has been reported that Rana Daggubati was seen appearing at the ED office in Hyderabad amid heavy police deployment in the premises. According to reports, the Bahubali actor had not appeared before the excise special investigation team (SIT) in 2017. The agency has summoned the celebrities to appear for questioning from September 2 to 22. Nearly 11 Tollywood celebrities have been summoned by the ED.

2017 Tollywood Darug Case

The case dates back to June 2017, when authorities in Hyderabad busted a drug racket involving 1,000 students from leading private schools and colleges in the city. They were allegedly found using high-end drugs. The racket further exposed that the dealers allegedly supplied drugs to several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry. This included prominent names like now summoned by the ED and popular director Puri Jagannadh and actor Ravi Teja, as their names cropped up in the call data of Calvin Mascarenhas, the alleged kingpin of the drug racket. However, the case against the actors was not proceeded by the SIT department due to the lack of evidence.