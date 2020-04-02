Ravi Teja Releases Latest Poster For 'Krack', Urges Fans To Stay Home

Amid the recent coronavirus crisis across the world, many shoots have been kept on hold until the situation gets better. Many famous actors have been urging fans to stay indoors during such times to contain the spread of coronavirus. Ravi Teja is the latest to do but in a unique manner.

Ravi Teja released the new poster of Krack

Telugu actor Ravi Teja recently took to social media to share the latest poster of his upcoming films, Krack. While doing so, he even urged fans to stay indoors by captioning the post as “#StaySafeStayHome”. Additionally, the poster of the film also had a similar message.

The latest poster of Krack was released in a bid to ask fans to stay inside their homes. The poster asked fans to enjoy some quality time with their loved ones while keeping indoors. The poster featured Ravi Teja and his on-screen wife Shruti Haasan with their son laughing around.

Check out the latest poster of Krack:

Krack will also mark the return of Shruti Haasan to cinema and more specifically Telugu cinema after a long break. She was last seen in Ajay K. Pannalal’s Bollywood film, Behen Hogi Teri in 2017. She had also done a voiceover for the Tamil version of Disney’s Frozen II.

Ravi Teja has been going through a bad time at the box office in terms of successful films. His past four films did not fare well at the box office. Teja’s last successful film was back in 2017, Raja The Great. With the latest poster of Ravi Teja’s Krack, fans are hoping that this will turn into a blockbuster.

The makers of Krack had released the teaser of the film in February 2020. The teaser saw Ravi Teja don the role of a cop and ward off crime from the society. Fans were excited to see the teaser that promised Krack would be an action-packed avatar. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 8, 2020.

