Ravi Teja Starrer 'Khiladi' Trailer Out; Witness The Actor's Never-seen-before Avatar

As the release of superstar Ravi Teja's Khiladi inches closer, makers of the action drama are leaving no stone unturned in piquing fans' curiosity with the film's intriguing posters, songs and have finally dropped the highly anticipated trailer showcasing Ravi in a completely different avatar as he packs in some punches and engages in high octane stunts in the action entertainer.

The trailer is a perfect amalgamation of action, romance and comedy, comprising of some peppy tracks, romantic encounters of the leading stars as well as intense sequences. Written and directed by Ramesh Varma, the film also stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi in pivotal roles. After facing multiple postponements due to the COVID pandemic, the film will hit theatres on February 11, 2022.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, February 7, the Krack actor shared the two-minute-long clip and wrote,"#KhiladiTrailer'. Take a look.

The upcoming Telugu action-crime movie will also witness a simultaneous theatrical release in Hindi to cater to Hindi-speaking audiences. Backed by Satyanarayana Koneru under A Studios along with the director Ramesh Varma, the film stars Ravi in a dual avatar. Initially scheduled to be released on May 28, 2021, the film got halted due to the pandemic.

More on Ravi Teja's work front

Meanwhile, the makers of Teja's highly anticipated film Ramarao On Duty have locked two release dates. The film may release on the previously scheduled date of March 25, if not on April 15, depending on the COVID situation. He has also started shooting for the upcoming Sudheer Varma directorial Ravanasura. Billed as an action thriller, it will be bankrolled by Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks. Apart from Ravi Teja, Ravanasura also stars Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Pujita Ponnada in pivotal roles.

