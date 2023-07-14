Ravi Teja To Have A Release This December But There's A Twist

Ravi Teja and Sneha starrer Venky was one of the popular films that was released in 2004. It soon attained cult status. Now, ahead of its 20th anniversary, the comedy-thriller film is set to re-release in the theatres. Helmed by Srinu Vaitla, the movie also featured Ashutosh Rana, Srinivasa Reddy, Ramachandra and others in pivotal roles.

3 things you need to know

The film was released on March 26, 2004.

The music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The film marked Vaitla's first collaboration with writers Kona Venkat and Gopimohan.

When will Venky re-release?

On Friday, the Sri Matha Creations Sreeenu took to its official Twitter page to announce the re-release of Vaitla's vintage comedy drama. They shared a poster on which the text read, "Re-releasing on December 30". The poster featured Ravi Teja and Sneha dancing. "Get ready to Re-ride the Fun Rollercoaster of #Venky & Gang," read the caption. Check out the post below:

(A screengrab of the tweet | Image: SrimathaCreations/Twitter)

Soon after the production house dropped the post, excited fans flooded the comment section. Some fans shared the clips from the movie, while others wrote, "Screenshot this." Film Venky was reportedly successful at the box office.

(A poster of Venky | Image: SrimathaCreations/Twitter)

Busy time for Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja will soon be seen in Tiger Nageswara Rao. It also features Anupam Kher in a key role. The Mass Maharaja is awaiting the release of Eagle. He recently teamed up with Gopichand Malineni for RT4GM He also has an untitled film with Harish Shankar. The director is best known for directing the actioner Gabbar Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan. Ravi Teja will also be producing two films, Changure Bangaru Raja and Sundaram Master. However, the details regarding both are still under wraps.