Ravi Teja's Film 'Ramarao On Duty' Makers Lock Two Theatrical Release Dates; Deets Inside

The filmmakers of the much-awaited Ravi Teja starrer Ramarao On Duty film have locked two release dates. The film may release on the previously scheduled date of March 25, if not on April 15, depending on the COVID-19 situation. The filmmakers took to their verified Twitter handle and made an official announcement by sharing a statement about the release date.

Ramarao On Duty release dates announced

The official statement reads, "We love our film. At the same time, we have immense respect on other films. We slated Ramarao On Duty for release on 25th March 2022. But due to latest developments, we intend to release our film either on 25th March 2022 or 15th April 2022."

Helmed by debutant Sarath Mandava, Ramarao On Duty is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks. Alongside Ravi Teja, the film also stars Divyansha Koushik and Rajisha Vijayan as female leads, while Venu Thottempudi will be seen in a vital role and Venu Thottempudi, Nassar, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh and John Vijay play supporting roles in the film. The music is composed by Sam CS, while cinematographer Sarthyan Sooryan and ditor Praveen KL are part of the technical crew.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Ravi Teja is also set to make his Hindi debut with his upcoming movie, Khiladi. The actor is best known for his iconic performances in Telugu movies namely Naa Autograph, Bhadra, Vikramarkudu, Dubai Seenu, Krishna, Baladur, Neninthe, Kick, Shambo Shiva Shambo, among others.

According to Pinkvilla, there was a source close to Ramesh Varma, the director of the film who stated that there have been discussions for the Hindi version. It was further unveiled that the movie is a tout action-packed thriller with a universal story, and this became the core reason why makers wanted to start the conversations on Hindi release. The outlet quoted the source that read, "It’s a tout action-packed thriller with a universal story, which is the core reason for the makers to start the conversations on Hindi release.”

Directed by Ramesh Varma, the movie is the upcoming Telugu action-crime movie backed by Satyanarayana Koneru under A Studios along with the director. Ravi Teja will essay a dual role in the film alongside a bunch of prominent actors namely Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Nikitin Dheer, Mukesh Rishi, Sachin Khedekar, Thakur Anoop Singh, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many others.

Image: Instagram/@raviteja_2628