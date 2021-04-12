Ravi Teja's 'Khiladi' Teaser: Netizens Shower Praises On The Actor's 'mass Style'

South Indian actor Ravi Teja's highly anticipated Khiladi movie's teaser was finally released on 12th April 2021. Ravi Teja's Khiladi teaser was released on youtube and has already crossed over 5 lakh views. Take a look at what fans and netizens had to say about Ravi Teja's Khiladi teaser.

Ravi Teja's movie Khiladi

Khiladi is an upcoming Telugu action-thriller movie directed by Ramesh Varma. The Khiladi 2021 cast includes Ravi Teja in a dual role alongside Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on the 28th of May 2021. Ravi Teja took to his Instagram and announced the release of the Khiladi movie's teaser.

Fans react to Ravi Teja's Khiladi teaser

Soon after the teaser of the movie was released fans reacted and left praises in the comments section of the teaser on Youtube. The entertainment channel Bollywood crazies left a comment saying that the movie was another mass entertainer by Ravi Teja after the hit movie Krack. Devi Sri Prasad's acting gave them goosebumps and Ravi Teja's negative shade was a winner for them. Another fan left a comment saying that Ravi Teja was in his stylish mass avatar in the teaser.

Netizens also left their reactions on the microblogging site Twitter and fans started trending the hashtag #Khiladiteaser. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter.

About Ravi Teja's Krack

Ravi Teja was recently seen in the Telugu action film Krack directed by Gopichand Malineni. The movie features actors like Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Samuthirakan in lead roles opposite Ravi Teja. The movie follows the story of CI Potharaju Veera Shanker played by Ravi Teja who develops a vicious rivalry with infamous crime figure, Katari Krishna. The film was a commercial success despite its delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A quick look at Ravi Teja's movies

Ravi Teja is one of the highest-paid Telugu actors. The actor is known for his collaborations with director Puri Jagannadh which turned out to major commercial and critical success in his career. Some of the popular Ravi Teja's movies include Nee Kosam, Khadgam, Krishna, Kick, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, Shambo Shiva Shambo, Touch Chesi Chudu, Bengal Tiger and Raja The Great.

Source: Stills from the movies trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.