Ravi Teja's 'Khiladi' Teaser Review: The Action Flick Leaves Viewers Wanting For More

Fans can rejoice as Ravi Teja's Khiladi teaser was finally released on 12th April 2021. The movie is highly anticipated by fans and is an action thriller directed by Ramesh Varma. The movie also features actors like Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles. The movie is all set to release on 28th May 2021. Read Ravi Teja's Khiladi teaser's review here.

Ravi Teja's Khiladi teaser review

The 80 seconds teaser is filled with rich visuals of the movie. The teaser doesn't give out any hint or clue related to the movie's plot. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the female leads of the movie and fans get a glimpse of their characters as well. On the other hand veteran actor, Arjun Sarja and actor Anasuya Bharadwaj will also be seen playing a key role in the movie, which is helmed by Ramesh Varma and is simultaneously bankrolled by Koneru Satyanarayana and Jayantilal Gada.

The teaser shows Ravi Teja in a dual role as a murderer as well as in a stylish avatar. The trailer shows a small girl on a run and it seems that she has a substantial connection to the main story of Khiladi. Ravi Teja is also seen on the hunt for someone and he is seen trying to kill Dimple Hayathi with a hammer. Devi Sri Prasad’s music in the background in the teaser in one of the highlights of the teaser which enhances the suspense of the upcoming movie. In the entire trailer of 80 seconds, there are no dialogues but the trailer ends with Ravi Teja's highly impactful dialogue " If you play smart without stupid emotions you are unstoppable". Overall the teaser leaves the viewers on the edge of their seats and has them left waiting for more. The teaser skillfully generates the curiosity of the viewers.

About Ravi Teja's movie 'Krack'

Ravi Teja was recently seen opposite Shruti Hassan in the action thriller movie Krack. The movie was released on 9th January 2021 and is directed by Gopichand Malineni. The movie also features actors like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in lead roles. The movie is based on many true events that took place in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The movie portrays the battle between an inspector and a gangster. Ravi Teja plays the role of CI Potharaju Veera Shanker who gets involved in a fierce rivalry with ill-famed crime figure, Katari Krishna.

