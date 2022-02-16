'RC 15': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Movie Makers Issue Warning Against Anti-piracy On Sets

Amid the buzz surrounding the release of films like RRR, Radhe Shyam, KGF: Chapter 2 and Beast, there is another South industry film that has gone on floors. Veteran filmmaker Shankar is directing his next film since 2.0 and Indian 2, and the casting of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani had generated buzz. The makers would hope that the buzz around the film continues.

At the same time, the team want to keep details on the plot of the film and the looks of the stars under wraps. They have urged netizens to refrain from capturing the moments from the sets and uploading them on social media.

Makers of Ram Charan-starrer RC 15 issue statement on anti-piracy on sets

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the producers of RC 15, issued a statement requesting cooperation from the citizens regarding the shooting of the film. As per the statement, they said that the shooting of the film was being conducted in 'open areas' as per the requirement of the film. They urged all to 'maintain restraint' and avoid posting shooting pictures and videos 'taken illegally.'

The makers also warned that an anti-piracy team had been formed, with a warning that action would be taken against social media IDs posting the 'unauthorised content.'

We request everyone to cooperate with the team and report any piracy links to report@blockxtech.com#RC15 #SVC50 pic.twitter.com/M0vswZVV1A — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) February 16, 2022

RC 15 generates buzz

The tentative title of the film was on the basis of the number of films Ram Charan has done. The movie is also being known as 'SVC 50' as it is the fiftieth film for the makers, Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The movie is being tipped as a 'pan-Indian film', which is catering to audiences across the country, and not just Telugu-speaking viewers.

RC 15 had been launched with fanfare with a grand ceremony on September 8, 2021, in Hyderabad. Not just Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and Shankar, the event was also attended by veteran actor Chiranjeevi, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, among others.

The shooting of the film had also started at that time. The first schedule of the movie was completed in November that time. The shooting at that time had been done in places of Maharashtra like Pune, Satara and Phaltan. The next schedule is reportedly underway in Andhra Pradesh. Malayalam actor Jayaram is among the other members of the cast.

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh