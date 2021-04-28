'RC 15': Ram Charan's Next With Shankar Gets Lyricist Vivek On Board As Writer

Renowned lyricist Vivek, who has penned songs for some blockbuster films, is now set to make his debut as a screenwriter with Ram Charan's next film the yet-untitled RC 15. The edge of the seat drama will be bankrolled by Dil Raju while Shankar is at its helm. Read along to find out more about the movie and what is it about.

Ram Charan-Shankar film gets lyricist Vivek on board

According to reports by Pinkvilla, the lyricist who has penned songs for massive hits including Mersal, Bigil, Darbar, Irumbu Thirai, Soorarai Pottru and Jagame Thandhiram is now trying his hand at screen-writing. And to make his debut as a scribe, Vivek has chosen no other movie but Ram Charan’s next which will be helmed by Shankar. The script for the movie is written by Shankar himself, with Vivek co-writing the screenplay and dialogues.

A source close to the movie also told the outlet that it will be an edge of a seat high octane drama that will involve several sequences of confrontation, action, and elevation and portray the strength of Charan in the world of drama. Both the actor as well as the director are eager for the film to go into production. The makers are planning to commence the filming of the project by June or July of 2021 and seeking a start to finish six-month marathon schedule.

It has also been reported that the movie will see Ram Charan portraying the role of an IAS or IPS officer and have been toying with the idea of the two positions that he can take up. Alongside, the team is also more in support of the idea of Charan playing a no-nonsense IAS officer, as the actor has portrayed the role of a cop several times prior to this. The movie is on similar lines to the other Shankar directorial like Indian and Sivaji, while following the story of an officer who wants to bring about a change in the system. The outlet has also reported that Kiara Advani will be starring opposite Ram Charan as the female lead.

