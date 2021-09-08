'RC15' Launch: Ranveer Singh, S. S. Rajamouli & Chiranjeevi Support Team, Kiara Posts Pics

Makers of the upcoming film RC 15 have organised a mega event in Hyderabad before commencing the shooting. The muhurat event is graced by some of the industry's stalwarts, including SS Rajamouli, megastar Chiranjeevi and Ranveer Singh to support the entire team. Several pictures and videos from the event have gone viral where the entire cast, including Kiara Advani and Ram Charan, can be seen indulged in conversations with the guests at the ceremony.

Ahead of the grand muhurat, Kiara Advani was spotted at the Hyderabad airport. She landed in the city for the film's photoshoot and the muhurat. The special photoshoot of the lead pair was done by celebrity photographer Avinash Gowarikar on September 7. Actor Kiara Advani took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from the muhurat ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. In the pictures, Ram Charan and Kiara can be seen dressed in black formals while Ranveer Singh also looked dapper in a black striped suit. On the other hand, Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi posed with the clapperboard while giving a heads-up for the shooting. The pictures also showed the entire team, including director Shankar standing and posing with the guests who came specially to support.

Ranveer Singh, SS Rajamouli, and Chiranjeevi grace RC 15 muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad

The other picture showed Kiara posing with Ram and Ranveer together. “It Suits us”, she wrote alongside the picture. Apart from this, the makers also treated fans with a poster featuring the lead cast and crew of the project. In the poster, director Shankar along with the lead pair can be seen dressed in black formals while walking up the staircase with files in their hands. The poster features director Shankar, producer Dil Raju, cinematographer S Thirunavukkarasu, music composer S Thaman, production designers Ramakrishna and Monika, co-producer Sirish, choreographer Jani Master, and lyricist Ananta Sriram.

Tentatively titled RC15, the shooting for the film is likely to begin in October as Ram Charan is currently occupied with the patchwork of SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus RRR. RC15 marks the first collaboration of Ram Charan and Shankar. Kiara shared her excitement about being a part of a pan-India film. She also shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “Excitement level beyond for my First Pan India film. My heart is filled with gratitude to be directed by the one and only @shanmughamshankar Garu and my absolutely wonderful friend and costar @alwaysramcharan produced by #DilRaju Garu. With your blessings, love, and good wishes our film has begun". The forthcoming film is touted to be a political thriller and will have music scored by SS Thaman and cinematography by Tirru.

IMAGE: KIARAALIAADVANI/Instagram