'RC15': Ram Charan-Shankar Movie To Go On Floors Tomorrow Post Customary Puja

Ram Charan is all set to kickstart his next project with director Shankar, tentatively titled RC15. Producer Dil Raju’s production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations, announced the launch date of the movie. Also, lead actor Kiara Advani was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as she arrived in the city to join the project. The shoot of the movie will go on the floors following a customary puja that will take place on September 8.

Ram Charan's upcoming project has created quite a stir among the fans as he will be collaborating with director Shankar for the first time. The movie also marks director Shankar's first straight Telugu movie. Producer Dil Raju’s production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations via their Twitter handle announced that the movie would go on floors post a customary pooja that will take place on September 8. They wrote," The core team of #RC15!! It’s a privilege to work with Mega Powerstar@AlwaysRamCharan & Maverick Director @shankarshanmugh for #SVC50 Pooja Ceremony Tomorrow Stay Tuned !!."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his period action drama RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli the movie also stars Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles. The movie is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (portrayed by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (portrayed by N T Rama Rao Jr.), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgan will make an extended cameo appearance. Set in 1920, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they began the fight for their country. RRR was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 30, 2020, which was deferred due to production delays and followed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now scheduled to release on October 13, 2021, in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, and also in international languages.

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram