RDX On OTT: Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese's Malayalam Film Set For Digital Premiere

Nahas Hidayath made his directorial debut with the action film RDX: Robert Dony Xavier. The film breathed new life into the box office and emerged as a hit despite being released alongside Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha. While King of Kotha was touted to do well, there was not much anticipation surrounding RDX.

Made on a meagre budget of Rs 15 crore, RDX made Rs 84.07 crore worldwide. Now, the film is set to release on OTT.

3 things you need to know

RDX stands for the first initials of the three main characters of the film.

The film appears to be centred around a Cochin carnival which is disrupted by violence.

RDX is a three-hero film

RDX to release on OTT

RDX: Robert Dony Xavier is going to premiere on Netflix on September 24, 2023. This was announced by the official X handle for Netflix India South. The post read, “Robert, Dony and Xavier coming to set your screens on fire. Are you ready? RDX, streaming from tomorrow on Netflix.” Moreover, a poster for the film was also shared with the same. See the post below.

Robert, Dony and Xavier are coming to set your screens on fire🔥 Are you ready?💥



RDX, streaming from tomorrow on Netflix. #RDXonNetflix pic.twitter.com/nz51d2EMg1 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) September 23, 2023

RDX outperforms Varun Tej, Dulquer Salmaan films

King of Kotha was released on August 24, a day before RDX and Varun Tej’s Gandheevadhari Arjuna. The film crossed the worldwide gross of the Dulquer Salmaan movie in a matter of just five days. Varun Tej’s Gandheevadhari Arjuna also turned out to be a box office flop. As per Sacnilk, the film has made Rs 44 crore in India, while making Rs 84.07 crore throughout its box office run.