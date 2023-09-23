RDX On OTT: Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese's Malayalam Film Set For Digital Premiere

Quick links:
RDX is finally set for a theatrical release one month after its release | Image: IMDb
Nahas Hidayath made his directorial debut with the action film RDX: Robert Dony Xavier. The film breathed new life into the box office and emerged as a hit despite being released alongside Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha. While King of Kotha was touted to do well, there was not much anticipation surrounding RDX.
Made on a meagre budget of Rs 15 crore, RDX made Rs 84.07 crore worldwide. Now, the film is set to release on OTT.
3 things you need to know
RDX: Robert Dony Xavier is going to premiere on Netflix on September 24, 2023. This was announced by the official X handle for Netflix India South. The post read, “Robert, Dony and Xavier coming to set your screens on fire. Are you ready? RDX, streaming from tomorrow on Netflix.” Moreover, a poster for the film was also shared with the same. See the post below.
Robert, Dony and Xavier are coming to set your screens on fire🔥 Are you ready?💥— Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) September 23, 2023
RDX, streaming from tomorrow on Netflix. #RDXonNetflix pic.twitter.com/nz51d2EMg1
King of Kotha was released on August 24, a day before RDX and Varun Tej’s Gandheevadhari Arjuna. The film crossed the worldwide gross of the Dulquer Salmaan movie in a matter of just five days. Varun Tej’s Gandheevadhari Arjuna also turned out to be a box office flop. As per Sacnilk, the film has made Rs 44 crore in India, while making Rs 84.07 crore throughout its box office run.