Rebecca Santhosh Aka Kasthooriman's Kavya Engaged To Sreejith Vijayan; See Photos

Kasthooriman fame Rebecca Santhosh who became a household name for her stint as Kavya in the Malayalam show. She gained a huge fan following for her realistic acting as the doting wife of reel life hero Sreeram Ramachandran. Now, in real life, the TV actor is finally engaged with long-time boyfriend and director Sreejith Vijayan. Here’s taking an intimate glimpse at the engagement look of Rebecca Santhosh.

Rebecca Santhosh engagement clicks

In the pictures shared by the official photographer of the engagement ceremony, Rebecca can be seen sporting gorgeous red designer lehenga. She opted to accessorise her look with a heavy statement necklace and maang tika. With curly locks and red bangles, Rebecca rounded off her engagement look. Take a look at it below:

Rebecca often takes to her social networking handle to share adorable pictures of her with fiance Sreejith. In a previous photo shared by the actor, Sreejith can be seen sharing a candid moment with her would-be-wife and mother-in-law. While sharing the candid moment, Rebecca penned a sweet comment for them both. She wrote,

"The one who made me and the one who makes me to a better me till today; both in one frame"....what can I ask more to God!!

In another picture, Rebecca can be seen standing alongside Sreejith, as they attend a family function together. Sharing an infectious smile, the duo appears to have spent a gala time with each other. Calling him her ‘treasure’, Rebecca confirmed that her fiance is the ‘wind beneath her wings’. Check out the post shared by Rebecca here:

The Wind beneath my wings!! "Somewhere someone is searching for you in every person we meet". I found the treasure!!

Rebecca entered the acting fraternity as a child artist through Kunjikoonan, a soap opera that aired on Asianet. She then went on to portray a brief role in the film Thiruvambadi Thamban directed by Padmakumar. Kasthooriman became the turning point of Rebecca’s career graph as she became a known face in the industry through this TV show. On the other hand, Sreejith Vijayan is known for her directorial work in Kunchako Boban starrer Kuttanadan Marpappa.

(Promo Image Source: Rebecca Santhosh Instagram)

