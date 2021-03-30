Regina Cassandra Secures First Place In Stand-up Paddle Race Held In Chennai

Actor Regina Cassandra, who predominately works in Tamil and Telugu films participated in the standup paddle and also bagged first place in the women’s technical race. On Monday, the actor took to her social media handle and shared a picture, in which she can be seen accepting the trophy and a certificate for the same. Keeping her tweet captionless, she added only one hashtag, which read, "The Simple Life". The competition was held on Sunday, that is March 28, 2021, in Chennai.

Regina Cassandra participates in a standup paddle race

On the other hand, the Saravanan Irukka Bayamaen actor also shared a video on her verified Instagram handle. The video-post of the actor gave a sneak peek into the racing competition. "Sun’s out, buns out!!! Turned up for the @surfturfindia #SUP #funrace #oceanedition. What was a last minute decision ended becoming the best, Came 1st in the Women’s Technical Race, which happens to be my first ever #SUP race. Thank you coach", read her caption for the video post. To conclude the caption, she exclaimed, "Best feeling evaaaa!!!". Take a look at the video below.

Within a day, the video-post garnered more than 30k views and is still counting. Actor Andrea Jeremiah wrote, "Amaze", while Pragya Jaiswal dropped a few fire emojis along with a "Wow". Red-heart-eyes, applauding hands and fire emojis along with congratulatory wishes were a common sight in her comments section.

On the career front, Regina was recently seen in the Tamil movie Chakra. The action-thriller film released on February 19, 2021. The Vishal, Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra starrer film marked the directorial debut of MS Anandan. Opened with a mixed response, the film managed to do a decent business at the box-office.

She was also seen in Nenjam Marapathillai, which released on March 5, 2021. Along with Regina the film also featured S. J. Suryah and Nandita Swetha in the lead roles. The Selvaraghavan directorial film bagged a positive response from the critics and the audience alike. In the film, Regina was seen playing the character of an orphan, Mariam. She is currently shooting for her multiple upcoming releases, including Soorpanagai.

(Promo Image Source: Regina Cassandra Instagram)

