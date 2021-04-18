Remember When Abhidnya Bhave Sought 'recipe' On 'how To Handle Life'? Watch

Television actor Abhidnya Bhave is known for her roles in shows like Khulta Kali Khule naa and Rang Majha Vegla. The actor is also known to be quite active on social media. Back in September 2020, she shared a video of herself looking for a recipe on how to handle life. Take a look at Abhidnya Bhave's Instagram video where she failed to find the recipe.

Abhidnya Bhave on the recipe to handle life

On September 30, 2020, Abhidnya took to her Instagram handle to share a hilarious video of herself. She used an Instagram filter where her eyes were seen searching for the recipe to handle life in a book. It seemed like she couldn't find it in the book. Abhidnya wrote, "When no book has a recipe on how to handle life." She combined the video with a song of Future featuring Drake titled Life is Good. She wore a plain white shirt while capturing the video.

A sneak peek into Abhidnya Bhave's Instagram

Abhidnya shared a funny reel of herself where she posed as an interviewer and an interviewee. The interviewer begged her to hire her as her mother would get her married if she did not have a job. She wrote that this was her real-life story. She also shared a black and white photo with her husband Mehul Pai. Abhidnya Bhave's husband looked at the camera while she smiled and looked at him. The two were dress in traditional outfits as Abhidnya wished her fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. She also shared a picture with actors Anuja Sathe and Reshma Shinde. They held a pet dog in their arms while posing for the picture. She wrote, "Throwback to the time when we could hold aaho and click pictures."

Abhidnya Bhave on the work front

Abhidnya made her television debut with the Hindi series Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. She played a cameo role on the Star One series. She also made a cameo on Ram Kapoor's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain. Her shows like Devyani, Khulta Kali Khulena, Tula Pahate Re and Rang Majha Vegla garnered him immense popularity. She was also seen as a contestant on shows like Maharashtracha Favorite Dancer and Chala Hawa Yeu Dya: Shelibrity Pattern.

Promo Image Source: Abhidnya Bhave's Instagram