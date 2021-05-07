Remember When Allu Arjun Shared His Views On Nepotism And Cited Bruce Lee As An Example?

Allu Arjun is one of the finest actors in the South Indian film industry, who comes from a filmy background with his father and grandfather being prominent figures in the industry. Allu has carved a name for himself based on his acting and performance. Last year in January, the Race Gurram actor, in an interview with Republic TV, had spoken about his views on nepotism.

Allu Arjun's take on nepotism

In a throwback interview with Republic TV, the actor was asked about his views on nepotism, to which the actor had jokingly said that they were the brand ambassadors of nepotism. On a more serious note, the actor had explained his views on the topic and had said he looked at nepotism like a 'cultural thing'. He had cited the example of Chiranjeevi and had said that he was popular for his dances and when fans saw his son dance, there was an element of nostalgia for them. The actor had further elaborated by giving an example of Bruce Lee, who was known for his iconic stunts and fight scenes. He had said, "If I see Bruce Lee’s son do the same kick as his father, there is some joy that I feel, and if he is also successful, that connects in a way people look at it as nepotism".

Allu had also spoken about his journey in the film industry and had acknowledged the fact that it was easier for him because his father was a director, it gave him an initial push. But it was his hard work that made him survive in the industry for 15 years. He had said that he had immense respect for self-made actors like Chiranjeevi. But he too had his own set of struggles and expectations to match and had shared that there were always two sides to the coin.

Upcoming Allu Arjun's movies

The actor will next be seen in the action thriller film Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The movie also features Fahadh Faasil making his Telugu debut and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on 13 August 2021. The actor was last seen in the 2020 action drama movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead roles.

IMAGE: ALLU ARJUN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.