Remember When Bejoy Nambiar Revealed The Climax Change Of 'Solo' Was Non-consensual

The film solo starring Dulquer Salmaan went on to become a critical hit. However, the movie got involved in a bit of controversy upon the release. The director of the film Bejoy Nambiar tweeted stating clearly that the ending of the film was changed without his prior consent. This created a massive wave from fans who were confused as to what changes had occurred within the movie. Dulquer Salmaan himself made a lengthy post on social media where he supported the director for his decision.

When Bejoy Nambiar spoke about the climax of his movie Solo

In October of 2017, Bejoy Nambiar took to Twitter and made a shocking revelation to fans by writing and addressing the change of climax in Solo. The director addressed people who had been asking him about the change in ending. He said that the climax change was done without his knowledge. The actor further added that the change in the climax of the movie was non-consensual, however, he stands by the move he made whether it was good or not.

Fans seemed completely surprised by this shocking revelation and took to social media to express their concern regarding the same. Fans initially couldn’t quite understand what exactly had been changed. However, those who watched the film in theatres seemed to know exactly what the director was referring to.

For all those asking about the changed ending. It has been done without my knowledge and consent.Good or Bad I stand by the film I made. — Bejoy Nambiar (@nambiarbejoy) October 8, 2017

After a while, another tweet by Bejoy Nambiar came along where he further shed light on the change that was made. He added that the film Solo will release in theatres as it is. Thus, the director hinted at the Tamil version of the film being changed without his knowledge. He also vowed to release the film as it is once the strike around certain topics was settled. He also prompted Anil Jain and called him a 'rock star producer' for standing by the makers of the movie through the process.

SOLO - Tamil version if given a chance to release once the strike is over will release AS IS ! @aniljain13 is a rockstar of a producer — Bejoy Nambiar (@nambiarbejoy) October 8, 2017

Dulquer Salmaan himself also made a lengthy post on Facebook where the actor said, “Don’t Kill Solo, I beg you.” Further, he cautioned the followers that the post will be quite long. He then wrote about his ideas and thoughts about the film and the entire controversy around it. The actor tried to explain everything in detail and later ended his post by saying that he stands by Bejoy Nambiar and his version of the film.