Remember When Mahesh Babu Posed For Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar With His Dog? See Pic

Daboo Ratnani’s calendar 2021 photos have surfaced on the internet and many stars like Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Sunny Leone, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, among others have given a sneak peek into their shoot. While netizens are showering love upon the recent pics, here's a quick look into Mahesh Babu's Dabboo Ratnani shoot in 2020 which was with his four-legged friend. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor had posed for the camera with his dog, Flash. Sharing the same, Dabboo had said, "We all need a dog friend who understands what we’re not saying. Mahesh Babu and Flash #25yearsofdabbooratnani." Fans had rushed to drop endearing comments on the post.

Throwback to Mahesh's 2020 Dabboo Ratnani shoot

This year, Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda made his debut on Dabboo's calendar. Devarakonda shared the photos and revealed his ‘beast boy’ look. In the pic, he flaunted his ripped physique while being seated on the bike. Not only this, but in another set of images, Vijay was having a gala time with Dabboo's kids. In the boomerang, the Geetha Govindam star hugged his three children and Ratnani called it a "cuteness alert" moment. Manisha D Ratnani was love-struck as she dropped a series of hearts.

Vijay's Liger co-star Ananya Panday was also a part of the shoot. The duo will be seen together in the Pan-India bilingual film, which is being directed by Puri Jagannadh. The 32-year-old actor will be seen playing the role of a boxer in the upcoming film. Ananya and Vijay's pics during a bike ride in Mumbai had gone viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming outing, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram, the movie will see Mahesh Babu play the role of a bank officer and a pawnbroker. The team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata completed shooting their segments in the UAE.

Mahesh also has Major in the pipeline. The first look posters of the same were well-received by the audience. The film is slated to release on July 2, 2021.

