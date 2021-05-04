Remember When Mohanlal Said There Was No Competition Between Him And Mammootty?

Mohanlal and Mammootty are without any uncertainty the biggest superstars of the Malayalam film industry. Over the decades, fans of both the superstars have been disputing over the stardom of both the actors. But all debate doesn't seem to affect them as they advance to amaze the audience with their stunning performances in various movies. When Mohanlal was asked whether there was any competition between him and Mammootty this was his response.

Mohanlal on whether there was a competition between him and Mammootty

Back in 2017, during an interaction with Indiaglitz, South Indian star Mohanlal was asked whether there exists any competition between him and Mammooty. To this, Mohanlal replied that there was no competition among them. He added that they had acted together in a total of 54 movies, in these movies they might have had competed with each other in terms of acting, but other than that there was no other competition between them.

He further added that both of them were different in terms of acting style and are two different personalities in the movie industry that stand apart with their own identity. Talking more about the difference in their acting styles, Mohanlal said that the roles acted by Mammootty were different from what he acted, so they did not need to compete for each other's roles. He gave the example of Rajanikanth and Kamal Hassan from the Tamil movie industry and stated that they had their own style.

During the 80s and 90s, both the stars acted together in many films. Some of Mohanlal and Mammotty's movies in which they acted together are No. 20 Madras Mail, directed by Priyadarshan, Harikrishnans, Twenty 20, Narasimham, Padayottam, Vartha and Avidathepole Ivideyum.

On the work front, Mohanlal was most recently seen in the crime thriller movie Drishyam 2 which was a sequel to the 2013 movie Drishyam. The story takes place six years after the events of the original movie. Meanwhile, Mammootty was recently seen in the supernatural horror mystery film The Priest. The movie also featured actress Manju Warrier in the lead opposite Mammootty.

Source: Mohanlal IG/ Mammootty IG