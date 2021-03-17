Remember When Naga Chaitanya Shared He Was Nervous To Do A Scene With Samantha

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni starer Ye Maaya Chesave is a 2010 Telugu romantic drama movie. The movie received positive reviews from critics and has since gained cult status over the years. It was also on the sets of this movie where the beloved couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni met for the first time. In one of the throwback interviews, Naga Chaitanya had revealed he was quite nervous to do that particular scene with Samantha. Get more information on Ye Maya Chesave cast and other trivia of the movie here.

When Naga Chaitanya revealed he was nervous to do a scene with Samantha Akkineni

In one of the old interviews of Naga Chaitanya, during the promotions of his movie, he had revealed he was quite nervous to kiss Samantha Akkineni on screen. He had shared in the interview that he was a little nervous before the take of the scene, but the entire thing got over in a few seconds. The couple first met on the sets of the movie and began dating in 2010. The duo tied the knot in 2017 after several years of dating.

Ye Maaya Chesave marked Samantha Akkineni's debut in the Telugu film industry. The movie followed the story of Karthik played by Naga Chaitanya, a Hindu boy who aspired to become a filmmaker, and Jessie, a Christian girl from a strict family. As the story progressed, the movie showed the struggles that the couple had to overcome due to their different religions. The movie was remade in Hindi as Ekk Tha Deewana which featured Prateik Babar and Amy Jackson. The music of both the movies was composed by musical maestro A.R Rahman.

Ye Maya Chesave's trivia

1. The movie was shot concurrently in Tamil as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa starring T.R. Silambarasan and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles.

2. A.R Rahman won his first Filmfare Award in Telugu for composing the music for the highly successful album of the movie.

3. The leads of this movie, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, played cameo roles in the Tamil version whereas Trisha and Silambarasan made a cameo in the Telugu version.

4.Samantha Akkineni's role in the movie fetched her the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress and a Nandi Award.