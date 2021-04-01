Remember When Namrata Shirodkar And Maheep Kapoor Shared The Same Stage For THIS Reason?

Namrata Shirodkar and Maheep Kapoor had once shared a stage a long time ago for the prestigious Miss India event that happened in 1993. The two celebrities at the time were competing for the title of Miss India and happened to be the finalists of that year. Maheep Kapoor took to Instagram lately to post a video from the 1993 ceremony and fans had a nostalgic moment. Namrata Shirodkar herself commented on the post pointing out that they are sharing the stage.

Namrata Shirodkar and Maheep Kapoor throwback to 1993 Miss India Finals

Taking to Instagram, Maheep posted the video and wrote that it is a throwback from the time she competed in the 1993 Miss India competition and became a finalist. Namrata herself was quite surprised and nostalgic about the video shared by her fellow contender and pointed out how happy she was to see them both sharing the stage. Maheep responded to her comment saying that she remembers how they had an absolute blast. Maheep even toasted to their good times.

A number of prominent celebrities also commented on the post praising the two celebrities on how long they have come since the events of the video. In the roughly 5-minute long video shared by Maheep, both Namrata Shirodkar and Maheep Kapoor were seen walking out as they took their stance on the stage. Soon, a guest walked up to each contestant, asking them a jovial question and judging their responsibility for it. The host thus began with Namrata Shirodkar as she was the first in line and asked about her reaction if she woke up to find out Dracula was sleeping in her bed. Namrata seemed calm and composed as she replied that she would be scared at first but would eventually befriend the beast.

Thus the host complimented her and moved on to Maheep who was standing beside her. Upon picking up the chit from the bowl, the host asked Maheep what she would do if she found out there was a creepy crawly on her dress while she walked the ramp. Maheep responded by saying that she would shake it off and continue walking. Malaika Arora pointed this out in the comments section and mentioned that she would still shake and walk off even today. Thus the celebrities had a fun moment in the comments section of this post.

Source: Namrata Shirodkar and Maheep Kapoor Instagram

