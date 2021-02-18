Remember When R Ashwin Danced To Thalapathy Vijay's Song 'Vaathi Coming'?

With an intense test series going on between India and England, cricketer R Ashwin took some time out on the field to shake a leg. In the recent viral video, the cricketer is seen dancing on Thalapathy Vijay's song 'Vaathi Coming'. In the video taken by a fan, the cricketer is seen doing the iconic shoulder step. Check it out.

R Ashwin dances on Thalapathy Vijay's 'Vaathi Coming'

Ashwin doing the #VaathiComing shoulder drop at the Chepauk! Happy ending to a proper cricket festival in Chennai! 🤩🤩🤩🔥🔥🔥🔥 #INDvENG #Master pic.twitter.com/VEUQnEBoDL — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) February 16, 2021

The cricketer who was playing the test match at Chepauk stadium in Chennai was praised by Vijay's fans for the dance. Another Twitter user requested to have the original song edited into the raw video. The user @SriniMaama16 then tweeted the video with the song. The new video makes it appear as if Ashwin is dancing on the beat. Check out the video.

Thalapathy Vijay's song 'Vaathi Coming'

The song that R Ashwin is dancing to is from Thalapathy Vijay's movie, Master. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the movie was released on January 13. The movie features Vijay Sethupathi, with Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. The movie revolves around an alcoholic professor, played by Thalapathy Vijay. Check out the famous song from the movie.

The video begins with the students dancing and then they proceed to wake their professor. Later on, the professor is taken to the college where he does the iconic shoulder drop step. The song has groovy music that will make anyone dance. The music video has over 52 million views on YouTube.

R Ashwin praises Vijay

As per Hindustan Times, R Ashwin appreciated Thalapathy Vijay after watching his movie, Master. He said he was 'totally blown' away by the film and that even though the films received mixed reviews, he loved it. He also appreciated Vijay Sethupathy and the songs. He called the songs 'awesome'. He also said that the movie was 'Vera Level mass'.

Earlier, R Ashwin took to his Twitter to thank the fans who wished him. After the win in the second test match against England, R Ashwin shared a picture of himself while holding the ball and wrote a note to the fans. He also thanked the Chennai audience for coming to the stadium to watch the match. Check out the tweet.

I can’t express how I feel right now, but I am so very grateful to each and everyone who has wished me over the last few days. I would also like to thank the #KnowledgableChennaiCrowd for turning up in numbers and making me feel like a hero. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/VXEgC0GU2D — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 16, 2021

