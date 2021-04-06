Remember When Samantha Akkineni Hit Back At Haters Who Trolled Her For Wearing A Swimsuit?

Samantha Akkineni had once shut down haters who were calling her out for wearing a swimsuit after marriage. The actor had made sure to give a befitting reply to the haters and silence them for good. This incident occurred a while back in 2018 when the actor headed out for a vacation. She seemed to be enjoying her time vacationing when the whole incident took place on social media. Samantha Akkineni had voiced her opinion and silenced the haters for good with two posts.

Samantha Akkineni had once shut trolls after THIS incident

In the first post uploaded by the actor, she could be seen lying down peacefully on a hammock as she stared into the distance. A blue scenery surrounded the actor, with the beautiful waters and the green trees. Samantha Akkineni had worn a pink attire as she rested upon a hammock, posing for the picture that was taken. Sharing the image on her social media handles, the actor had written that the vacation was not something she wanted, but it was something that she needed. She had then gone on to add four hashtags with the word tired. However, that image of the actor wasn’t received well by some haters who had called her out for wearing questionable clothing especially when she was married. The actor’s ring was clearly in focus and thus fans had called her out on that as well. Several comments from haters had flooded the actor’s comments section to the point where she had made another post replying to the trolls.

Samantha Akkineni in her next post had clearly written that a strong woman was determined to do something others were determined not to be done. She had shared this quote as an image and had posted it on her timeline immediately after posting her first picture that was receiving hate. She had then captioned the image saying that she just had to put up a quote as her earlier post had failed to give out a strong message. The caption had stated that she wrote her own rules and no one else could write them for her. Thus, the actor had given out a strong and befitting reply to the trolls who seemed to spew hate towards the actor for no reason at all. The whole incident took place in February of 2018.

Source: Samantha Akkineni Instagram