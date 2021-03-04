Remember When Selvaraghavan Opened Up About Losing His Eye To Cancer?

K Selvaraghavan is one of the most prominent directors of the Tamil film industry. He's known for his Tamil films which focus on heart-touching emotional elements more than other gimmicks. When he was young, Selvaraghavan was diagnosed with Retinoblastoma, a cancer of the retina. He underwent surgery which led to the removal of K Selvaraghavan's eye. The director shared how he battled cancer and opened up about his experience through an Instagram post. Read more for K Selvaraghavan's birthday trivia.

K Selvaraghavan trivia: What happened to K Selvaraghavan's eye?

K Selvaraghavan shared through an Instagram post that he was 14 when he was detected with cancer and lost one eye because of it. He shared a picture of himself from the time he was 14. In the caption, the director wrote how he overcame his fear of losing an eye and the fear of being judged by people who would mock him and laugh at him for his looks. The actor shared this incident about his life when he took part in a kindness challenge on social media

"Dear selva (age 14), The world is laughing at you about the way you look, because of your handicap, the lack of an eye. Where ever you go people stare at you or mock you. Every night you cry about it. Sometimes ask God "why me? Why did you take my eye?" But don't worry selva. In exactly 10 years you will write and direct a blockbuster hit that will change your life forever. The same world will keep looking at you but not with mocking derision but with respect and admiration. In the next ten years you will make movies that will go down in tamizh cinema history as trend setting cult classics. People will call you a "genius". When people look at you now, they don't see that eye that has haunted you for so much of your young life. They see a man who made a difference to their lives with his movies. So dear boy. Be brave. If God takes something precious from you he will give it back to you in abundance. So cheer up. Smile for photographs (I'm not able to find a single one of you smiling) because in the years to come there will be many pictures being taken of you! Love yourself, Director Selvaraghavan (age 45)" (sic).

K Selvaraghavan on the work front

On the work front, K Selvaraghavan will be making his debut as an actor in the film Saani Kaayidham. He will star with actor Keerthy Suresh in the film which will be directed by Arun Matheswaran. He celebrates his 47th birthday today.

