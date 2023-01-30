Who Was Mandeep Roy? A Look At Kannada Actor's Life And Career

Mandeep Roy, who died due to a heart attack on Sunday, was a veteran actor in the Kannada film industry. While he was born and brought up in West Bengal, he eventually found his home in Bengaluru. Starting off with a background in theatre, Mandeep Roy started working in the Kannada film industry and eventually found a place in the hearts of many.

The star made a prominent name for himself and has been part of more than 500 Kannada films. He was part of movies such as 'Pushpaka Vimana', 'Devara Ata', ‘Minchina Ota’, 'Aptharakshaka', 'Amrithadhare', ‘Naagarahavu’, and ‘Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu.’ Mandeep Roy was also a part of the popular series ‘Malgudi Days.’

How did Mandeep Roy die?

The Kannada actor died on Sunday following a massive heart attack. The actor was 72 years old at the time of his passing. Mandeep Roy was admitted to the Apollo Hospital at Seshadripuram, Bengaluru, where he took his last breaths.

Mandeep Roy had been admitted to a Bengaluru hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest back in December. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital, as revealed by his daughter Akshatha while speaking to the media.

Fans remember the Kannada actor

Film critic S Shyam Prasad took to Twitter to remember the star’s work and laud his life. He talked about running into the star at the RPC Layout and said that Roy always held a cheery disposition.

Actor-director Venkat Bharadwaj took to Twitter and recalled the star’s unforgettable role in ‘Pushpaka Vimana’. Check out the tweets below.

Mandeep Roy was an affable person in real-life too. Would bump into him often in RPC Layout where I lived years ago. Always a happy person, he leaves behind unforgettable memories of roles he portrayed in Malgudi Days, Pushpaka Vimana and many more. Farewell 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yr1JR2So0K — S Shyam Prasad (@ShyamSPrasad) January 29, 2023

Many others paid tribute to the actor on social media.