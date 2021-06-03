Remya Suresh Files Complaint Against 'morphed' Pornographic Content; Says, 'I'm Shocked'

Malayalam actor Remya Suresh took to her social media handle and informed her fans that she has lodged a complaint in the cyber cell against propagating doctored pornographic videos and pictures like that of hers. In her brief video, the actor stated that one of her friends shared the content with her after the videos found circulating on social media. In Malayalam, Remya Suresh said, "The face is not clearly visible. Shows only certain parts of the face. No one is likely to be misled by what it looks like. But those who know me well will have no doubt".

Remya Suresh files a complaint

As her video progressed further, Remya said, "This was my fifty-sixth case like this" and informed that she immediately lodged her first complaint with the office of the Superintendent of Police in Alappuzha, and later to the cyber cell. She added that the officers were supportive of her cause. She went on to say that the officials immediately collected data of the WhatsApp group which shared the content, the group admin and the person who shared it on the various social media platforms.

As per Mathrubhumi, the Nizhal actor said, "I am clueless about the number of people who have watched it. How can I reach out to every single person and tell them that they are not seeing me in that video clip? This video would have taken a toll on my mental peace, had I believed it is showing me. I am damn sure, I am not anyway related to it".

She continued and asserted, "I cannot understand the pleasure these people receive upon putting up such malicious content. My husband is working abroad. He is calling me up and consoling me in the best possible ways. Before concluding her video, she gave a peek into the development of the case and said, "An investigation is underway. The belief is that the case will be proven. Please do not spread this in my name anymore. I have such a broken heart". However, she deleted the video from her Facebook feed later.

