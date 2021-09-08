Renowned Poet-lyricist And AIADMK Leader Pulamaipithan Passes Away At 85

Renowned poet, lyricist and former presidium chairman of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Pulamaipithan passed away on Wednesday. He was 85 years old. Pulamaipithan, who has also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council passed away at a private hospital in Chennai.

Pulamaipithan has played a major role in the AIADMK party. A close associate of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, Pulamaipithan was connected with the party since its inception. The leader went on to serve as the Deputy Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council and as Arasavai Kavignar (poet laureate) during the former CM Ramachandran's regime.

Born in Coimbatore district, Pulamaipithan travelled to Chennai to work in Tamil films. Having penned hundreds of songs since 1964, the poet was honoured with the Periyar award by the Tamil Nadu government. Pulamaipithan was also a known supporter of Eelam Tamils' cause.

Pulamaipithan's support for Sasikala's return to politics

Pulamaipithan passes away at a crucial time in Tamil Nadu politics. Most recently, V.K. Sasikala, the party’s former interim general secretary, visited Pulamaipithan in the hospital. Pulamaipithan had also expressed his support to Sasikala's re-entry into the party and politics. The AIADMK veteran, who served as chairman of the presidium of the party about 20 years ago, said that Sasikala continually stood beside the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa through thick and thin. He had said that Sasikala was deserving of the spot in the party. The veteran leader had recently criticised the party leadership for expelling members who supported Sasikala. The former presidium chairman of the party was vocal of his interest in Sasikala’s re-joining in the party and had said that no person in the party had the authority to kick her out.

Earlier on September 1, expelled leader Sasikala met former Dy CM O Panneerselvam to console the death of his wife P Vijayalakshmi who passed away due to cardiac arrest. The move was seen as politically relevant as many noted that Sasikala was finding her way back into the party after being formally released from prison after serving a 4-year jail term in the Rs.66 crore disproportionate assets case. Sasikala taking a step forward, and meeting Panneerselvam when many of his close associates did not show up to join in grief, speculated a change in the relationship between the leaders.

IMAGE: TWITTER