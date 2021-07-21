Renowned Thespian Urmil Kumar Thapliyal Passes Away, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief

Veteran theatre personality and litterateur Urmil Kumar Thapliyal passed away on Tuesday evening in Lucknow following a prolonged illness. The 78-year-old veteran had been suffering from intestinal cancer, his family sources said. Thapliyal, who has donned several roles of a Playwright, author, poet, performer, satirist and theatre personality contributed immensely to the revival of 'nautanki' and popularizing theatre.

Urmil Kumar Thaliyal's death gives a blow to theatre group Darpan

The artist's death is being mourned by the thespians and has left a big blow to the 50-year-old Darpan theatre group as he was one of the founding members, Anil Rastogi, a senior theatre artist and television actor said. He also had a long inning with the All India Radio. Mentioning his regret on the demise of the talented artist, Anil mentioned that he is upset that Urmil who was a part of their upcoming Marathi play Katha, will never be able to perform now.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath mourns the veteran's death

Taking to his Twitter account, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief and offered condolences to the artist who 'enriched the art world with his talent'. He further mentioned his prayers to 'Lord Ram' to grant the departed soul a heavenly abode and give strength to the grieving family members and friends. "The demise of a well-known theatre artist and litterateur Shri Urmil Kumar Thapliyal Ji, who enriched the art world with his talent, is extremely sad."Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place in his supreme abode and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss," he tweeted in Hindi.

अपनी प्रतिभा से कला जगत को समृद्ध करने वाले सुप्रसिद्ध रंगकर्मी एवं साहित्यकार श्री उर्मिल कुमार थपलियाल जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने परम धाम में स्थान व शोक संतप्त परिजनों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 21, 2021

Urmil Kumar Thapliyal's early life

Urmil was born in 1943 in Dhaudhan Mason village in the Garhwal hills of present-day Uttarakhand. He went on to learn Garhwali and Kumaoni folk music during his formative years as an actor-director and also learnt dabbling in theatre at an early age with his stint as an actor in Ramlilas staged in Dehradun. He relocated to Lucknow in 1965 when he got a job in All India Radio as a newsreader. The artist had completed Ph D in dialectical theatre from Lucknow University which brought him closer to his love for performing arts. Some notable plays written by him are - Harishchanner ki Ladai, Nagri Nautanki, Choon-choon ka Murabba, Barkha Bahar, Mahasati, Ladkiyan, Ek Chawanni Chandi ki, Shaheedon ne Lau Lagai Jo, Pyare Harichand ki Kahani.

