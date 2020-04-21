Renu Desai Shares Pictures With Pawan Kayan From 'Badri' Sets; Fans Object

Puri Jagannadh made his debut in the film industry almost 20 years ago with the Pawan Kalyan starrer Badri. The film also starred Kalyan’s now ex-wife Renu Desai and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. Renu Desai recently took to social media to share a few pictures from her Badri album with her fans but was instead welcomed with backlash.

Renu Desai receives backlash for sharing pictures with Pawan Kalyan

Renu Desai revealed that during this picture, she was taunting Pawan Kalyan on how it is wrong to sit while a lady is standing beside. She also added that this was one of the windiest locations they shot at. Renu Desai further added, “I was barely able to stand or dance because of the crazy wind”.

Renu Desai also shared these pictures that were taken on the day they shot for the song, Varamante and Pawan Kalyan shot for Chikita song. She added that they both were extremely tired when this picture was taken. Renu Desai added how she and Pawan Kalyan had to walk a considerable amount in the scorching heat to get till the location.

Renu Desai also shared several other pictures from their Badri shoot days in Cape Town along with Pawan Kalyan. In one of the pictures, they are also seen randomly dancing in the middle of the road. She also shared a portrait image of herself from Badri when she even expressed her gratitude for Puri Jagannadh.

However, as soon as she posted the pictures, Renu Desai was met with a lot of criticism from Pawan Kalyan’s fans who were asking her why she is posting the pictures when she has now moved on. Renu Desai then even posted a picture asking fans to not spam her posts with such hateful comments. The actor went on to explain how despite her personal issues, Badri has been an extremely special film for her in her career. She even penned a heartfelt note asking fans to not spam her posts with such negativity.

