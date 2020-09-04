Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' To Resume Sri Lanka Schedule In October: Reports

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus film project Ponniyin Selvan is all set to resume the shoots in October if the current reports are to be believed. Though the film had started production back at the start of the year, the COVID-19 crisis put a halt in the film's schedule. Reportedly, Ponniyin Selvan will be the first big Tamil film to resume shoot post lockdown in October 2020 starting with the Sri Lanka part of its shoot schedule. Read on for more details on the latest reports.

'Ponniyin Selvan' to resume shoot after lockdown in October?

According to India Today, Mani Ratnam's highly awaited film Ponniyin Selvan is all set to resume shoots in October this year post lockdown. The report also states that the shooting in Madhya Pradesh is completed and the next schedule will start in Sri Lanka next month.

However, the makers haven't announced any official information yet, but the announcement is awaited in the upcoming weeks. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan are currently waiting to gain permission from certain officials before they make an announcement regarding the shoot resuming. The movie is based on Kalki's epic novel of the same name. The release date of the movie hasn't been announced as well.

Ponniyin Selvan's release

Ponniyin Selvan features a talented cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumama and several others. Director Mani Ratnam has also co-written the adapted screenplay of the film with Kumaravel and Siva Anand. The poster of the film was released back in January 2020 which shared the names of the makers of Ponniyin Selvan. Ponniyin Selvan has been bankrolled by Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

AR Rahman will be helming the composition of songs and background score for the film. Whereas, Ravi Varman will be the director of photography. On the other hand, Sreekar Prasad will be helming editing the film. As of now, no official release date for the film has been released but it is confirmed to be a two-part movie. The Mani Ratnam-directorial is based on a Tamil novel of the same name by Kalki. The film will narrate the story of the Chola kingdom.

