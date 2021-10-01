Actor Sai Dharam Tej who is recuperating from his accident received best wishes from his friends and family members for his latest film Republic which will release today. Sai Dharam met with a bike accident on September 10 in Hyderabad. Due to this, the actor could not be a part of the film's promotions. Allu Arjun recently took to Twitter and shared the film’s poster while congratulating Sai and wishing the entire team luck. Apart from Allu, actor Ram Charan also echoed similar sentiments and wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Allu Arjun who had earlier paid a visit to his cousin in the hospital after he returned to Hyderabad post completing Pushpa shooting, shared Republic’s poster and revealed the ‘unfortunate’ circumstances where his brother is not there to witness the film’s release. Sharing his thoughts on the same and praying for Sai’s speedy recovery, he wrote, “Grand release of the movie #Republic today. It’s very unfortunate that my brother @IamSaiDharamTej is not there to witness it. Wishing that the fans & public show their love & support to this film. Best wishes @devakatta @aishu_dil @meramyakrishnan & the entire team. “

Grand release of the movie #Republic today . It’s very unfortunate that my brother @IamSaiDharamTej is not there to witness it . Wishing that the fans & public show their love & support to this film . Best wishes @devakatta, @aishu_dil @meramyakrishnan & the entire team . pic.twitter.com/tAhleK8WG0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 1, 2021

And wishing Tej a speedy recovery so he can bounce back and experience the audience love once again . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 1, 2021

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan congratulate film Republic team, wish for Sai Dharam Tej's speedy recovery

The Pushpa star also wrote, “And wishing Tej a speedy recovery so he can bounce back and experience the audience love once again .” On the other hand, Tej's cousin and actor Ram Charan also took to his Instagram stories and shared the film’s poster, and wrote, “All the best Teju!!” along with a heart-shaped emoticon. Republic is a Telugu political thriller written and helmed by Deva Katta. The movie features Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Krishna, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The movie hit the screens today on October 1. Reportedly, the makers of the film have spoken to the injured actor before releasing the film in his absence.

Meanwhile, according to Pinkvilla, Pawan Kalyan attended the pre-release event of Republic as a chief guest. During the media interaction, Pawan Kalyan said, "It's said he skid because he was driving irresponsibly. While I don’t believe that’s true, many incidents plague this country that needs to be talked about. Tej is still in a coma and hasn’t opened his eyes yet. He is not the one you should be talking about though."

IMAGE: PTI/Facebook/SaiDharamTej/RamCharan