Republic Day 2022: Ram Charan Hoists Tricolour With Allu Aravind In Hyderabad

As India marked its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, several celebrities from across the country extended their heartfelt wishes. Several among them also stepped out and celebrated the occasion by participating in events. One such celebrity was Ram Charan, who marked the event by stepping out and hoisting the Tricolour.

Ram Charan took to Twitter to post pictures from the Republic Day event he participated in. In one of the pictures, the actor could be seen paying his respects to a garlanded photo. He was accompanied by his uncle Allu Aravind, who is a veteran producer and the father of popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun.

In another snap, Allu Aravind and Ram charan were seen saluting the flag when it was being unfurled. The Zanjeer star wrote '73rd Happy Republic Day' in the tweet, and added the words, 'Jai Hind.'

The flag-hoisting ceremony was carried out at the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust in Hyderabad, initiated by his father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi. Several videos of the event have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, it was revealed that the garlanded photo was of Mahatma Gandhi. Ram Charan could be seen paying his floral respects to the Father of the nation in the video.

Ram Charan's uncle, veteran actor-politician Pawan Kalyan too marked the occasion by hoisting the Tricolour at his party, the Jana Sena's office in Hyderabad.

The other news that made headlines related to Ram Charan, however, was that his father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi, announced earlier in the day that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Telugu film star stated that he had only mild symptoms and was quarantining himself at home.

Tollywood stars celebrate India's 73rd Republic Day

Ram Charan's RRR co-star Jr NTR wrote that Indian citizens should cheer for the golden heritage of the country and its great souls on Republic Day.

Let us cheer for the golden heritage of our nation and its great souls. Happy 73rd Republic Day.

గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2022

Among other Tollywood stars who conveyed their greetings on the occasion of Republic Day was Mahesh Babu. In his post, the Sarileru Neekevvaru star mentioned India's 'brave martyrs' who had fought for the nation and wished for the peace and prosperity of everyone.