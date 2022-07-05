Director SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR has become a sensation now with not just Indian, but Hollywood stars also expressing their fondness for the same. However, it seems that the film did not go well with Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty who termed the magnum opus a 'gay love story.’

Pookutty’s comments that stirred up a storm on social media, received attention from Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda who questioned the sound designer’s mindset behind the remarks he made on the blockbuster’s storyline. The producer in his post stated that it is disappointing that one of his accomplishments can ‘stoop so low’.

Baahubali producer questions Resul Pookutty's intention behind calling RRR a gay love story

For the unversed, the story of RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) is a fictional one that is set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Jr NTR was seen as Bheem. Apart from the two leads, the film also featured Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran among others in key roles.

I don't think @RRRMovie is a gay love story as you say but even if it was, is "gay love story" a bad thing? How can you justify using this ? Extremely disappointed that someone of your accomplishments can stoop so low! https://t.co/c5FmDjVYu9 — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) July 4, 2022

Baahubali producer Shobu reacted to Resul’s Twitter post and asked even if RRR were a gay love story, what’s wrong with it? “I don't think @RRRMovie is a gay love story as you say but even if it was, is 'gay love story' a bad thing? How can you justify using this? Extremely disappointed that someone of your accomplishments can stoop so low! (sic),” he wrote.

Agree totally.Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted2 my frnd,d banter that already exists in public domain ¬hing else. There is no stooping factor in this.U don’t have2 take it seriously Shobu,I didn’t mean any offense2 any stake holders.I rest my case here! https://t.co/TGD9oKiC18 — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 4, 2022

Soon after the producer’s tweet, Resul stood out in his defense and mentioned how he just quoted an article that had described the story as ‘gay love.’ “Agree totally. Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted my friend, the banter that already exists in the public domain and nothing else. There is no stooping factor in this. You don’t have to take it seriously Shobu, I didn’t mean any offense to any stakeholders. I rest my case here! (sic),” Resul tweeted. Earlier, Resul received criticism from fans after he called the film a 'gay love story' while referring to Alia Bhatt as merely a 'prop' in it.

IMAGE: Instagram/Softwareblues,ResulPookutty