Resul Pookutty Wants Media To Know THIS About His National Award Win!

Indian film sound designer Resul Pookutty took to his Twitter handle to share an essential piece of information about his National Award 2020. The audio mixer who just won the National Award for his work in Oththa Seruppu Size 7 had something to let the media and the audience know. Check out Resul Pookutty's tweet here!

'The award is shared'

The 49-year-old audio mixer took to his Twitter and shared a picture of the 67th National Award ceremony where his name was announced as the winner for the Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track) for the 2019 film Oththa Seruppu Size 7. In the caption, Resul wrote that he would like his media friends to know the award is shared between himself and Bibin Dev. He urged them to not miss out on his name in the future. Thanking his fans and media, he ended the tweet.

Resul Pookutty credits Bibin Dev

Following the announcement of the National Award, Resul took to his Twitter to let his fans know that he and Bibin Dev had won the National Award for Recording Mixers. He also let his fans know that it was possible because of his 'right hand Bibin Dev' and the track would not have been completed without him. He went on to thank Radhakrishnan Parthiban, director of Oththa Seruppu Size 7, for his vision.

Happy to let you all know we won this years National Award for Rerecording Mixers.This award is shared between me and my right hand of Sound Mixibg Shri. Bibin Dev without him this wouldn’t have been a track worth 67th National Film Awards.@rparthiepan thank you for your vision. pic.twitter.com/l14dU4br2e — resul pookutty (@resulp) March 22, 2021

Netizens reaction to the Twitter post

Netizens and fans gathered on Resul Pooutty's Twitter to wish the artist a hearty congratulations. Many people pointed out that Resul does not fail to credit the people who are not given enough credit in the media as one fan wrote that it was a wonderful gesture from his side. Another fan chimed in and wrote that he saluted the transparency of the artist and his ability to tell the truth in these times.

National Award for Best Audiography

The National Awards 2019 winners of the same category were Gaurav Verma for Tendalya in Marathi, Bishwadeep Chatterjee for Uri: The Surgical Strike in Hindi, and Raja Krishnan M.R for Rangasthalam in Telugu. The winners of National Awards 2020 are Debajit Gayan for Iewduh in Khasi, Mandar Kamalapurkar for Trijya in Marathi, and Resul Pookutty for Oththa Seruppu Size 7 in Tamil. The biggest National Award for the year 2019 were taken by Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee for the Bets actress and Actor respectively.