Revisiting Chiyaan Vikram's Most Dramatic Transformations Ahead Of Thangalaan

Vikram, who has been acting since 1990, has appeared in several films which featured him in dramatic avatars, such as Anniyan, and Sethu.

Anniyan is one of his most popular films. Vikram plays three characters, but the most noteworthy  one is Anniyan. A vigilante, Anniyan punishes wrongdoers using punishments from the Garuda Puraan.

His latest unusual look is going to be part of his upcoming film, Thangalaan. The film deals with  mine workers from the Kolar Gold Fields.

In I (2015), Vikram plays a bodybuilder, who gets disfigured by his enemies.

After disfigurement, Vikram in an unusually disturbing look. After being damaged beyond recognition, his hunchback, blotched face look is terrifying to look at.

Karikalan (2015) is one of the rarely watched films by Vikram and featured the actor as the famous Tamil King of the same name from the Sangam period with the Chola empire's dynasty. 

Vikram is featured as a masked vigilante in Susi Ganesan's Kanthaswamy (2009). The film offers an interesting take on the Robin Hood-vigilante trope. 

Vikram appeared as a drug addict alongside Suriya. He was at his unhinged best here..

Vikram was part of the iconic film Sethu (1999), which was remade in Hindi as Tere Naam. He plays the role of a tough but good-hearted guy Sethu, who ends up in a mental asylum after a brain injury.

