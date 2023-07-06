Revisiting Chiyaan Vikram's Most Dramatic Transformations Ahead Of Thangalaan

Quick links:
Anniyan is one of his most popular films. Vikram plays three characters, but the most noteworthy one is Anniyan. A vigilante, Anniyan punishes wrongdoers using punishments from the Garuda Puraan.
His latest unusual look is going to be part of his upcoming film, Thangalaan. The film deals with mine workers from the Kolar Gold Fields.
After disfigurement, Vikram in an unusually disturbing look. After being damaged beyond recognition, his hunchback, blotched face look is terrifying to look at.
Karikalan (2015) is one of the rarely watched films by Vikram and featured the actor as the famous Tamil King of the same name from the Sangam period with the Chola empire's dynasty.
Vikram is featured as a masked vigilante in Susi Ganesan's Kanthaswamy (2009). The film offers an interesting take on the Robin Hood-vigilante trope.