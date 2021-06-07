Richa Langella And Husband Joe Langella Blessed With Baby Boy, Share Pic On Instagram

Prabhas' Mirchi co-star, Richa Langella recently announced the arrival of her first bundle of joy with her husband Joe Langella. She also revealed their munchkin's name to everyone on social media. Although she welcomed her son to their family on May 27, 2021, the SIIMA Award-winning actor shared the good news with fans last weekend. Along with posting a streak of cutesy photographs of her newborn with herself and her beloved husband, Richa also penned a heartwarming note on Instagram to express how her son has filled her life with "indescribable joy".

Richa Gangopadhyay reveals her son's name

On June 5, 2021, Richa Gangopadhyay Langella took to her Instagram handle to share a bunch of aww-dorable photographs of her and Joe's newborn son and revealed that they've named him "Luca Shaan Langella". The 35-year-old also opened up about not getting enough of his "little gurgles, cuddles and animated facial expressions" in a lovely IG note dedicated to "Loca Bear". Richa wrote, "Our little bundle of joy, Luca Shaan Langella, made his perfect entrance into the world on May 27th, 2021! Mommy and Daddy are doing great and are so madly in love with our sweet little bean burrito."

The Bhai actor continued, "Can't get enough of his little gurgles, cuddles and animated facial expressions! He is a happy, healthy boy and looks just like his dad, but with mom's nose and hair." She also added, "Luca bear, you've filled our lives with indescribable joy (and sleepless nights for now), and you truly are the 'giver of light'! Wish we could keep you this little forever."

Furthermore, Richa Langella also thanked her better half, Joe, for giving her immense "strength" and "encouragement" throughout her pregnancy. She wrote, "I could not have had as calm and pleasant experience without @joe.langella, who is the best daddy already and gave me so much strength and encouragement through my pregnancy and is continuing to love and pamper me to no end (and making sure mommy gets the best nutrition!)". Lastly, Richa also thanked her mother and added, "Great to have my mom here with me just in time for my delivery and allowing us to catch up on sleep while Luca gets precious Nini time :) Can't wait for the rest of the family and friends to meet the little man."

Check out Richa Gangopadhyay's Instagram post below:

IMAGE: RICHA LANGELLA'S INSTAGRAM

