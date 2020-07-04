Rinku Rajguru’s ‘purrfect’ Love Which Will Make Your Day, Watch Video Here

Rinku Rajguru’s love for cats is evident through her Instagram posts. From feeding them with her own hands to sharing adorable selfies, Rinku Rajguru’s Instagram is full of pictures of her cats. Recently, she shared a video of her indie breed cat, which will make one’s day if they are a cat lover.

Rinku Rajguru’s best friend is feline felicity!

Rinku Rajguru shared a video with her feline best friend, a little four-legged furry friend with grey and black stripes. In the video, she is seen holding the cat in her hand, hugging it tight and swaying with the little one. The little kitten as well is making little sounds of ‘meows’. She wrote a caption to the video, “Me and Manu Sambhashan”. The video received several likes and comments.

This was not the first instance that Rinku Rajguru shared a picture with a purring friend. Another video of her feeding the cat is as adorable as it can get. Rinku is spoon-feeding some milk to the little kitten. Interestingly, the kitten is used to the feeding and reciprocated well. She shared the third picture with the same kitten and an adult cat. The three of them look cute together as per fans.

On the professional front

Rinku Rajguru was last seen in the Hotstar Special web series Hundred. In the web show, she is a terminally ill patient, who has a hundred days to live. Her next move is leaving behind a monotonous life as a government office worker and working as a helping aid to a CP, that is essayed by Lara Dutta. Rinku Rajguru’s role is a quirky and lovable as per many fans.

The show is helmed by a combination of directors namely Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir. Rinku Rajguru debuted with the Marathi film Sairat which was a massive hit followed by many films like Noorjahan, Manasu Mallige.

