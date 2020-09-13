RIP Vadivel Balaji: A List Of The Late Comedian's Movies & TV Shows

The actor-comedian Vadivel Balaji, passed away at a government hospital in Chennai on September 10th this year. The unfortunate demise of Vadivel Balaji has sent shockwaves across the Kollywood entertainment industry. Here are some of the best performances of the late Vadivelu Balaji in Tamil movies and TV shows.

En Rasavin Manasile

En Rasavin Manasile is the first movie of the late comedian Vadivelu in the Tamil film industry. The film featured Rajkiran and Meena in lead roles while it was directed by Kasthuri Raja. The romantic movie gave a big break to Rajkirana and Meena in Kollywood. En Rasavin Manasile was later remade in Telugu as Moratodu Naa Mogudu which starred Rajasekhar and Meena playing the lead roles.

Chandramukhi

The 2005 horror-comedy, Chandramukhi was produced by Ramkumar Ganesan of Sivaji Productions and directed by P. Vasu. This film starred actors like Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika Saravanan, Vadivelu, and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Further, this film also starred actors like Nassar, Sheela, Vijayakumar, Vinaya Prasad, Sonu Sood, Suvarna Mathew, Vineeth, Malavika and K. R. Vijaya. The plot of the film revolves around an abandoned mansion where creepy happenings take place. Further, this film features the story of a ghost who comes back to the mansion in order to take revenge.

Vetri Kodi Kattu

Vetri Kodi Kattu is a 2000 releases drama film in the Tamil language. The movie starred Murali, Parthiban, Meena, and Malavika in the lead roles. While Vadivelu, Manorama, Anandaraj Vijayakumar, and Charle were seen playing supporting roles. Parthiban and Vadivelu's camaraderie in the movie is considered to be one of Vadivelu's best performances.

Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru

Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru is a Tamil language talent show which has teams of comedians. They compete to show their skill and to win the title of the best stand-up comedian. Vadivelu became a household name with his performance in the show Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru which aired on Vijay TV.

Adhu Ithu Yethu

The show hosted by Sivakarthikeyan featured Vadivel Balaji as a member of Team Siricha Pochu. The show can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar platform. It is a Tamil language game show which has a unique concept and is known to be one of the top watched entertainment shows.

Promo Image courtesy: Vadivelu Balaji Instagram

