Rishab Shetty's Upcoming Action-comedy Film To Be Titled 'Hero'; See Poster

Actor-director Rishab Shetty, who is well known for his works in the Kannada cinema, has spilled the beans on his upcoming film titled Hero. Hero is an action-comedy film and stars Rishab Shetty in the lead. Hero also marks the directorial debut of Bharat Raj.

According to a report by Cinema Express, the shooting of the entire film was done during the nationwide lockdown period. Hero features Rishab Shetty as a hairstylist while Ganavi Laxman plays the female lead in the film. The poster of the film Hero shows Rishab Shetty placed between a pair of scissors.

It also includes the quote ‘You cannot be a hero without being a coward.’ This implies that every individual is capable of being a hero if he can fight against all odds. Take a look at the poster of Rishab Shetty’s film Hero below.

Hero movie’s cast

The movie consists of a limited cast. Rishab Shetty and Ganavi Laxman play the lead roles in the film. Along with Rishab Shetty and Ganavi Laxman, the movie also features Manju Gowda of Ugramm and Pramod Shetty. The plot of the film revolves around how one incident can transform a normal person into a hero. Hero is produced under Rishab Shetty’s home banner. Rishab Shetty’s fans are excited for the film as he assures that it will be a thorough entertainer.

More about Rishab Shetty’s film Hero

According to the report, Rishab Shetty reveals how it was a unique experience for the team to shoot the film during the lockdown period. He adds that the muhurath for Rudraprayag was done by them however the film could not go on floors due to the pandemic. He reported that they were supposed to begin the shooting of Harikathe Alla Giri Kathe and then Laughing Buddha. However, everything came to a standstill because of the pandemic. Rishab Shetty further reveals that when the team was supposed to head home due to the increasing number of cases in Bengaluru, that’s when the project happened.

Rishab Shetty is popularly known for his acting in the film Bell Bottom. Garuda Gamana which is Rishab’s second film is yet to release. The movie Hero will be Rishab Shetty’s third venture.

