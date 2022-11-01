Rishab Shetty Looks Back At His Struggles; 'Gave Away Free Tickets With Rakshit Shetty'

Actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty is currently basking in the success of his latest action thriller. As the movie is garnering critical and commercial success across the country, Shetty recently opened up about his struggles as a filmmaker and recalled the time he and Rakshit Shetty had to give away free tickets to their movie outside theatres.

While things are better for the actor-director and his close pal Rakshit Shetty now, there was a time when they had to do anything for their movie to work at the box office. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rishab Shetty recalled his struggles as a filmmaker.

During the chat, he talked about his friendship with actor Rakshit Shetty and called the latter 'more than a brother'. He mentioned how he and Shetty are emotionally and professionally connected, but they both did not have a smooth start to their careers. Rishab Shetty added that they did not have any opportunity, and their films were also not working.

Rishab Shetty on his early struggles as a filmmaker

He then recalled an incident when he and the 777 Charlie actor stood outside theatres to give away free tickets to their movie to people. However, people were not ready to watch their movie and rather sold the tickets to buy liquor.

He said, "We used to stand outside theatre screening our film and request people to go watch it, giving tickets away. But those people would sell the ticket for ₹10 to buy booze. That was also a time we faced. But now, our work is being appreciated by people and everyone is supporting."

While Rishab Shetty did not name his 2016 film Ricky, it marked his directorial debut. As Rakshit Shetty was trying to establish himself as an actor, he became friends with the Kantara director. Rishab further cast Rakshit Shetty in his directorial debut, which had a disappointing outing at the box office.

Rishab Shetty's latest film has become one of the highest-grossing Kannada films. On the other hand, Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie was also a blockbuster. The movie came out earlier this year in June and garnered a lot of praise from the audience and critics.

Image: Instagram/@rishabshettyfilms