Rishab Shetty Receives Appreciation From Jr NTR For His Latest Release 'Kantara'

Rishab Shetty is basking in the success of his latest release Kantara, which has drawn appreciation from notable personalities across the country. Rishab, who has also directed and written the movie apart from starring in it, recently revealed that Jr NTR called him up and praised Kantara a lot. He also expressed his gratitude for the RRR hitmaker. Shetty further spoke about a potential sequel to Kantara, mentioning that it's too early to comment as they're still promoting the first part.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shetty mentioned, "He (Jr NTR) called me soon after watching Kantara and appreciated me a lot. So I really want to thank him." When asked if the two stars are coming together for a project, he stated, "No, I haven’t thought about it. I think about casting only after finalising the story and the concept. How do I develop a script keeping an actor in mind first? I don’t have that thought process. I think about casting after I finish writing the story."

Shedding light on whether Kantara 2 is happening or not, Shetty iterated that he's focused on promoting Kantara as of now, as it has just been over 30 days since the film was released. "It’s too early (to talk about it). It’s been 35 days since the film was released, and we are still promoting it. So for now I am only talking about Kantara," he shared.

The movie has been garnering shoutouts from people like Rajinikanth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and many others. For the unversed, it is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada and follows Shetty's character, a Kambala champion who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. It also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

