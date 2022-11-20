Rishab Shetty Says Amitabh Bachchan’s 'angry Young Man' Avatar Inspired His 'Kantara' Role

Rishab Shetty's prominence has grown manifold following his latest release Kantara, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022. The movie, which was also written and directed by Rishab, has received shoutouts from the who's who of Indian cinema including Rajinikanth, Jr NTR and more.

Rishab recently revealed that his Kantara character Shiva had hints of superstar Amitabh Bachchan's 'angry young man' persona, adding that he's a huge fan of Big B. He also spoke fondly about notable stars like Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR and Yash.

Rishab Shetty says Amitabh Bachchan’s persona inspired his Kantara role

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shetty shared memories and a few lines about his colleagues. Talking about Bachchan, Rishab said he's a big fan and has watched several of his Bollywood movies. Revealing what influences Big B had on him, the actor mentioned, "Jo angry young man the, wo definitely Shiva mein bhi hai wo sab. (The angry man avatar, Shiva also had all of it)."

While talking about Kamal Haasan, Shetty said he is the ‘God of performances’. He also spoke about 'energetic performer' Jr NTR, who can pull off any role. Lastly, he hailed KGF star Yash as an 'inspiration' who found success in the industry despite being an outsider.

Rishab Shetty opens up about his Bollywood plans

Rishab recently spilled beans on his Bollywood plans, mentioning that while directors have approached him, his current focus is on making films in Kannada. In a conversation with ANI, Shetty said, "I got offers from Bollywood filmmakers but right now I want to make films in Kannada only. I adore Mr Bachchan, I really like him."

Apart from Shetty, Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar among others in pivotal roles. It is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, following Shetty's character, a Kambala champion who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.

