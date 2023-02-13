Rishab Shetty Says 'dream Come True', Yash Calls Meeting PM Modi 'greatest Moment'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Bengaluru on February 12 to inaugurate the Aero India show and Indian Pavillion, met with several Kannada stars including KGF star Yash, Kantara star Rishab Shetty and personalities from different walks of life. Pictures from their meeting are doing rounds on social media.

After the meeting, Yash, Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films' owner Vijay Kiragandur expressed their happiness and said they were inspired by the Prime Minister.

'It's like a dream come true': Rishab Shetty

Talking about his experience of meeting the Prime Minister, Kantara actor-director said, "It's like a dream come true. I see Prime Minister as one of the greatest leaders. I am extremely happy to meet him. The Prime Minister spoke to us about Kannada and the Indian film industry, he even asked if we needed anything in the Kannada film industry."

"We spoke a lot and even listened to a lot of things. He congratulated me on Kantara's success worldwide and for showing our rituals, traditions and stories from our roots. He spoke about the film Kantara too many times, it was the greatest moment for me," he added.

'PM Modi is very inspiring': Yash

KGF star Yash said, "I was really happy. He was expressing his vision for the industry. He even listened to us very carefully and wanted to know our expectations from the government. We got the opportunity to express our opinions and what we can do as an industry for our country. He ensured us of all kinds of assistance we will need for our industry."

He added, "I was impressed with his knowledge of the industry and the possibilities of what we can do. He has a big vision for our industry and as our Prime Minister, he is very inspiring."

'Amazing Experience': Vijay Kiragandur

Producer Vijay Kiragandur, who has backed films like KGF and Kantara, expressed his happiness about meeting with PM Modi. He said, "It was really nice, We spent about 10-12 minutes. He guided us through Kannada, the south and the Indian film industry. We too shared a few of our thoughts with him. They gave positive vibes throughout. It was an amazing experience overall."