Rishab Shetty Says He's Focused On Making Kannada Films Despite Getting Bollywood Offers

Rishab Shetty has become one of the most sought-after stars in the country following the release of his film Kannada film Kantara. The actor-director recently opened up about his plans to enter Bollywood. Shetty said that while Bollywood filmmakers have approached him, his current focus is on making films in Kannada. The actor also talked about a potential sequel to Kantara, a film that has had a successful run at the box office and has been garnering rave reviews from audience and critics alike. In his interview, Shetty also revealed the stars he admires the most from the Hindi film fraternity.

Kantara star Rishab Shetty opens up about his Bollywood plans

In a conversation with ANI, Shetty said, "I got offers from Bollywood filmmakers but right now I want to make films in Kannada only. I adore Mr Bachchan, I really like him." He added that he also likes a lot of actors from the younger generation, citing Shahid Kapoor's name.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty itself, Kantara has been receiving praise from notable personalities from across the country, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, superstar Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, among others. Sitharaman shared a picture with the 'volunteers and well-wishers' with whom she watched the film on Twitter, praising Shetty for his masterpiece.

"With a team of volunteers and well-wishers watched #KantaraMovie in Bengaluru. Well made @shetty_rishab (writer/director/actor). The film captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali."

Rishab Shetty on Kantara's sequel

Talking about the film's sequel, the actor told ANI, "I haven’t thought about it yet. So let’s see if such a day comes then we will announce it.”

For the unversed, the movie is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, following Shetty's character, a Kambala champion who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the movie also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar among others in pivotal roles.

