Rishi Saxena’s Adorable Family Pictures Prove He Is Complete Family Person

Rishi Saxena is a very well-known name in the Indian television industry. Hailing from Jaipur, the actor came to Mumbai a couple of years ago to make a career in the acting industry. He rose to fame and became a household name after he was cast to play the character of Shivkumar Mataprasad Shukla in the daily soap, Kahe Diye Pardesh that premiered in 2017 on the channel Zee Marathi.

Rishi is not only a very popular artist in the Indian television industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Rishi Saxena never fails to bring a smile on the faces of his fans. Scrolling through the actor’s social media feed, one can easily say that Rishi Saxena is a complete family man and here’s proof of that-

Rishi Saxena’s adorable family pictures

Soon after his college got over, Rishi Saxena joined the world of theatre drama. A while after performing theatre arts, the actor made his debut in the Indian television industry. Rishi Saxena has often revealed during many media interactions that his parents have always been very supportive of his career and have always helped him emotionally. Rishi Saxena is often spotted sharing throwback pictures from his childhood or group pictures of himself and his parents on many occasions. Take a look:

Rishi Saxena has been in a long-term relationship with Marathi movie and television actor, Isha Keskar. Reports from Zee5 suggest that the couple is all set to tie the knot very soon. The lovebirds have been dating for the past few years and have also been quite open about their relationship. But, reports from the same news portal revealed that they did not have a smooth start to their relationship as Rishi had rejected Isha’s first proposal. The latter didn’t give up and pursued the actor for quite a while. The couple got together only after they tried and tested their relationship completely. Now, the two can be seen putting lovey-dovey pictures of each other often on social media.

