'Kesariya' Star Ritu Bhagwani Reveals Mukesh Chabbra's Advice Boosted Her Confidence

Ritu Bhagwani is an emerging actor in the movie industry. She will be seen in Dhwani Gautam’s directorial, Kesariya, and is only a few months away from being on the big screen. While talking to a daily, Ritu Bhagwani shared her journey as an actor. She also revealed that Mukesh Chabbra once gave her a very nice piece of advice. Read ahead to know-

Ritu Bhagwani was given advice by Mukesh Chabbra

Ritu Bhagwani will be seen in Dhwani Gautam’s Kesariya, playing the character of Riya. This movie that depicts a story from Kutch to Scotland is eagerly awaited by the audience. While having a candid conversation with a leading entertainment daily, Ritu Bhagwani was asked about her journey as an actor. She said that she was hardly even five or six years old when she started lip-syncing to advertisements. As she grew up, she began to write her own acts and at a very young age started to even perform them. Ritu Bhagwani said that by this time, she had started giving auditions at many production houses.

She further revealed in the interview that, under her parent’s pressure, Ritu joined UPSC but found it very difficult to cope with the UPSC studying syllabus and auditions. It is when Ritu Bhagwani decided to give up on UPSC and pursue acting as a full-time career. Ritu Bhagwani said that she started her journey by learning and attending many different workshops and acting classes. Ritu Bhagwani recalled the time when she was doing an acting workshop with the Bollywood director, Mukesh Chabbra, where she had to perform an act. Ritu revealed that after her act got over, Mukesh Chabbra gave her a piece of advice that helped her throughout and also boosted her confidence. Mukesh Chabbra told her that, “don’t stop polishing yourself as your energy is amazing”.

Ritu Bhagwani said that there were a few projects she wanted to do that didn’t work out for her and some that she wasn’t sure of and so she turned them down. The actor said that it is most important to do the right project, at the right time, and the right people. She said that according to her, Kesariya happened at the right time. Ritu Bhagwani concluded by saying that she has a lot more to learn and grow as an actor but she is very happy to have begun her journey with a bunch of talented people around her as she can grasp a lot of knowledge from them.

