'Some Experiences Stay With You': Ritu Varma On 'Pelli Choopulu' Completing Four Years

Ritu Varma, last seen in Desingh Periyasamy's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, celebrated the four-year completion of her Telugu movie Pelli Choopulu recently. Sharing a few pictures from the film, Ritu wrote: "And just like that #Pellichoopulu completes 4 years!! My most special film. Some work experiences stay with you forever and this is one of them. Will forever be grateful to @tharunbhascker for giving me Chitra. And to @thedeverakonda for being the best Prashant to Chitra" (sic).

Ritu Varma, who essayed the role of Chitra in the romantic-drama, also thanked the crew of the film. She admitted that reminiscing Pelli Choopulu's shooting memories make her emotional every time. She also wished to collaborate with the team of the film soon.

Ritu Varma's post on 4 years of Pelli Choopulu:

Pelli Choopulu, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma in the lead, narrates the tale of Chitra and Prashant, who meet through matchmaking and turn into business partners. The movie directed by Tharun Bhascker was remade into Hindi and Malayalam and proved to be successful. The Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma starrer won the Best Film-Telugu award at the 64th National Film Awards. Interestingly, Ritu Varma won Andhra Pradesh State Award for her portrayal in Pelli Choopulu.

Ritu Varma's Kollywood debut

Ritu Varma made her Kollywood debut as a leading lady with Desingh Periyasamy's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma in the lead was declared a hit within few days of its release. The film recently premiered on Netflix and is getting rave reviews from the moviegoers.

What's next for Ritu Varma?

Ritu Varma is awaiting the release of Dhruva Natchathiram. The movie, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Ritu Varma in the lead, is reported to be in the post-production. Reports claim that the actors have started dubbing for the project that was stalled for a few years due to financial crisis. The Vikram starrer is directed by Gautham Menon. Besides the upcomer, Ritu has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

