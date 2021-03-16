Rituparna Sengupta Tests Positive For Covid-19; Asks Her Fans To "stay Calm And Safe"

Even though the coronavirus pandemic in India may not be at its peak like it was last year, the numbers of positive cases are still growing. Many film celebrities have shared the news of themselves testing positive to the virus in the past, and Rituparna Sengupta has recently joined the list. In her latest Instagram post, the veteran actor has shared the unfortunate news to her fans, along with sharing more information about her current condition and whereabouts. The post was soon responded by a wave of reactions from her fans, who were seen expressing their concerns.

Rituparna Sengupta tests positive for coronavirus

In her Instagram post, Rituparna has shared a brief message of assurance for her fans after breaking the news of testing positive for Covid-19. After sharing the unfortunate update, the actor wrote that she is “feeling fine”. She further revealed that she is asymptomatic and has all the “protocols and precautions” that have been advised by the doctors and other health authorities. Along with her current health condition, Rituparna also shared that she is currently located in Singapore, and has quarantined herself at a recovery centre over there.

She then assured her fans and asked them to remain “calm and safe” and said that her family and staff are safe as well. She then thanked all of her fans for their concerns and the “good wishes” sent by them. As expected, her post soon started receiving concerned messages from her loyal fans on social media. They told her to take care and sent their prayers for her speedy recovery. Some of them even expressed their gratitude to the health workers for their work during this pandemic.

Rituparna Sengupta is regarded as one of the most popular actors in Bengali cinema and has made a strong name for herself in Hindi films as well. She started her film career with the Hindi films Teesra Kaun? in 1994. Some of her popular films include Aakrosh, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Kolkata Junction and many more. She has also worked in several television shows in Bengali, along with appearing in a handful of films in other regional Indian languages as well.

